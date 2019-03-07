Safety fix at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 will not delay reactor start-up -TVO

HELSINKI, March 7 (Reuters) - A safety problem needing fixing at Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 is not expected to cause further delays and the reactor can start up production in January 2020 as scheduled, the head of TVO the reactor’s operator, said on Thursday.

A part of the pressuriser, a primary circuit component of the reactor, is vibrating at levels that exceed safety limits. TVO has said a fix is expected to be in place during this spring. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)