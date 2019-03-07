Company News
March 7, 2019 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Safety fix at Finland's Olkiluoto 3 will not delay reactor start-up -TVO

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 7 (Reuters) - A safety problem needing fixing at Finland’s Olkiluoto 3 is not expected to cause further delays and the reactor can start up production in January 2020 as scheduled, the head of TVO the reactor’s operator, said on Thursday.

A part of the pressuriser, a primary circuit component of the reactor, is vibrating at levels that exceed safety limits. TVO has said a fix is expected to be in place during this spring. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below