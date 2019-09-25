Finland postpones power market information system

OSLO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s introduction of a real-time electricity information system will be postponed by nearly a year amid technical delays in preparing for the startup, the government said on Wednesday.

Known as Datahub, the centralised power market information exchange had originally been scheduled to launch in April 2021, but now faces the prospect of starting in February 2022 instead.

Utilities and grids that fail to connect to the system by the new launch date will be fined and will lose their customers, the government said in a statement.

Datahub will serve the power retail market, storing data from 3.7 million electricity accounting points in Finland, enabling real-time information access to about 100 power retailers and 80 distribution system operators in the country.

“The delay will result in financial losses and additional costs for the operators progressing on schedule. Other smart power system development projects may also be affected by the delay”, Finland’s energy department director Riku Huttunen said.

The delay in development will trigger costs of between 8 million and 9 million euros ($8.8 million-$9.9 million) per year for the operator, Fingrid Datahub Oy, the ministry of economic affairs said in a statement.

About 30% of distribution system accounting points would be excluded from Datahub were it to launch in April 2021. Some market operators did not even have supply contracts for the information system deliveries that were needed, it added.

“Based on further investigations and discussions, it is evident that some market operators have no chance of catching up,” the ministry said. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, editing by Terje Solsvik)