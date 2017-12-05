Finland suspects Russian aircraft violated airspace

HELSINKI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Finland’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it suspected a Russian aircraft had violated Finnish airspace over the Baltic Sea earlier in the day.

The ministry said a Russian Tupolev TU-154 plane had been detected south of Porvoo and that the border guard was investigating the matter.

Finland, which is preparing to celebrate its 100 years of independence on Wednesday, has accused Moscow of several airspace violations since the Ukraine crisis in 2014. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)