Finland increases stake in Nokian Tyres, share rebounds

March 31 (Reuters) - Finland’s state investment arm Solidium said on Tuesday it had increased its stake in Nokian Tyres , sending the Finnish tyre maker’s share up more than 13% in morning trade.

Solidium’s holding in Nokian now amounts to 6.2% of its shares, up from 5% at the end of the year, Solidium’s chief executive Antti Makinen told Reuters.

“The share price looked attractive to us,” Makinen said.

Nokian Tyres’ share hit a more than 5-year low earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused it to lay off staff temporarily and scrap its outlook.

Makinen said Solidium had also raised its stake in Finnish telecoms company Nokia, to 4.2% from 3.85% at the end of the year. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen)