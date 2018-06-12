FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 12, 2018 / 6:51 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Finland's Solidium sells shares in Stora Enso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 12 (Reuters) - The Finnish government’s investment arm, Solidium, said on Tuesday it had sold a small stake in pulp and paper maker Stora Enso to raise funds for new investments.

Solidium sold 14 million Stora’s more heavily traded ‘R’ shares, a stake of 1.8 percent, for 246 million euros ($289.47 million), trimming its stake to 10.7 percent.

But it also bought 1.4 million ‘A’ shares in the company to keep its voting rights unchanged at 27.3 percent. ‘A’ shares have ten times the voting rights of ‘R’ shares.

The price per ‘R’ share was 17.60 euros, compared to the stock’s closing price of 18.10 euros on Monday. “The stock has performed pretty well lately... But by buying the ‘A’ share we show our commitment to the company,” Solidium CEO Antti Makinen told Reuters.

The price of the ‘R’ share has increased about 50 percent in the past 12 months. ($1 = 0.8498 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.