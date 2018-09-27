Finnish food industry workers to strike on Oct. 3 in protest against government

HELSINKI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - More than 4,500 Finnish food industry workers will go on strike for a day on Oct. 3 to protest the centre-right government’s plan to make it easier to lay off staff at small companies, the industry’s union SEL said on Thursday.

Among the 15 companies to be hit by the strike are Atria , HKScan and Olvi, SEL said.

The proposed government bill would ease conditions for firing workers by companies employing less than 20 people. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)