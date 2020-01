OSLO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Some 9,000 workers at Finnish paper mills will go on strike on Monday after wage talks broke down, their labour union said in a statement, the latest in a series of labour conflicts to hit Finland.

A further 6,000 employees at sawmills, plywood mills and other forestry plants had already been scheduled to strike on Monday, taking the overall outage to around 15,000 workers. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)