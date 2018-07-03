Finland to buy defense telescopic fences from Cobham Mast Systems

HELSINKI, July 3 (Reuters) - Finland said Tuesday it will sign a 6 million euro ($6.99 million) deal to buy military telescopic fences between 2018 and 2021 from Cobham Mast Systems, a unit of British aerospace and defense group Cobham .

“Procurement is linked to a number of material projects, for telescopic stands are used ... in various message and control vehicles,” the Finnish defense ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)