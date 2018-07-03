FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 3, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Finland to buy defense telescopic fences from Cobham Mast Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 3 (Reuters) - Finland said Tuesday it will sign a 6 million euro ($6.99 million) deal to buy military telescopic fences between 2018 and 2021 from Cobham Mast Systems, a unit of British aerospace and defense group Cobham .

“Procurement is linked to a number of material projects, for telescopic stands are used ... in various message and control vehicles,” the Finnish defense ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.