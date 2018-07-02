FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Finland to extend Thales defence maintenance contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 2 (Reuters) - Finland will extend until 2023 an agreement with French defence electronics group Thales for the maintenance of remote and centralized control of equipment fleets, the defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement is part of a wider air defense maintenance framework, the ministry said, adding the total value for the contract stood at up to 20 million euros during 2018-2023.

The maintenance work will include KAVA, a stationary radar system for remote control and overhead elevation and KEVA2010, a radar system from Thales 2009, which constitutes the airborne control hull. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

