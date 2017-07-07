FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Finnish exports rise 27 pct yr/yr in May
July 7, 2017 / 6:13 AM / a month ago

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 7 (Reuters) - Finnish exports rose 27 percent in May compared with a year earlier, preliminary data from the national customs office showed on Friday.

In the January-May period, exports were up 18 percent year-on-year, the office said. The trade balance for May showed a surplus of about 290 million euros ($330.92 million).

The euro zone's northernmost member is emerging from a decade of economic stagnation, caused by the decline of Nokia's former phone business, high labour costs and a slowdown in neighbouring Russia among other factors.

$1 = 0.8763 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Niklas Pollard

