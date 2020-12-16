Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Finland plans to help Finnair with 400 mln euro loan

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Finland is preparing to help its national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros ($486 million), the company said on Wednesday.

“The final decision on the possible financing arrangement is subject to a decision by the Government Plenary session, which will also confirm the final terms and conditions of the loan,” the pandemic-hit airline said, adding the loan would also require approval by the EU Commission.

$1 = 0.8224 euros Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Andrew Heavens

