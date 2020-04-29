Hot Stocks
Finnair plans to raise 500 mln euros after losses widen

April 29 (Reuters) - Finnair plans to raise 500 million euros ($543 million) through a rights offering, it said on Wednesday after reporting deepening first-quarter losses.

The loss per share widened to a 1.14 euros from 0.33 euros a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a loss of 0.60 euros per share, according to Refinitiv data.

On March 16 Finnair issued its second profit warning in three weeks, saying it would report a substantial comparable operating loss for 2020 because it was cutting about 90% of its normal capacity from the beginning of April in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn Editing by David Goodman)

