Violation of FINRA rules can factor into arbitration awards, 4th Circuit holds

Arbitration panels set up by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority can consider FINRA rules when resolving disputes between investors and brokers, even though individuals cannot sue to enforce those rules, a divided federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside a ruling by a federal judge in Richmond, Virginia, who found that FINRA arbitrators had “manifestly disregarded the law” in ordering online broker-dealer Interactive Brokers LLC to pay $1.5 million to three investors whose accounts were wiped out as a result of trades that were barred by a FINRA rule.

