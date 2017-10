BRIEF-FINRA says CL King is fined $750,000 related to 'death put' investments, anti-money laundering violations

Sept 12 (Reuters) - FINRA SAYS FINE WAS IMPOSED FOR NEGLIGENT MISREPRESENTATIONS AND OMISSIONS RELATED TO FIRM‘S REDEMPTIONS OF DEBT SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF A HEDGE FUND CUSTOMER FINRA SAYS DECISION RESOLVES CHARGES BROUGHT IN APRIL 2016 FINRA SAYS A FINRA HEARING PANEL FINES C.L. KING & ASSOCIATES $750,000 RELATED TO ‘DEATH PUT’ INVESTMENTS AND ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING-RELATED VIOLATIONS FINRA ALSO SAYS C.L. KING‘S AML COMPLIANCE OFFICER GREGG ALAN MILLER WAS SUSPENDED IN A PRINCIPAL CAPACITY FOR 6 MONTHS AND FINED $20,000