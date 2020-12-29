Money-losing clients can’t sue over breach of FINRA rules in contract - 8th Circuit

Broker-dealer RBC Capital Markets did not breach its contract with clients by putting them in a risky investment that allegedly violated the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s rules and guidance, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

The 8th Circuit rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that RBC had promised to abide by FINRA regulations by requiring them to agree that all transactions in their accounts were “subject to” those regulations.

