BRIEF-U.S. regulator expels Hallmark Investments, bars CEO

Aug 14 (Reuters) - FINRA SAYS HALLMARK USED OUTSIDE BROKERAGE FIRM, MANIPULATIVE TRADING, MISLEADING TRADE CONFIRMATIONS TO SELL SHARES OF A COMPANY, AVALANCHE, AT INFLATED PRICES FINRA SAYS HALLMARK CHARGED EXTRAORDINARY MARKUPS WHILE SHARES WERE AVAILABLE ELSEWHERE, INCLUDING ON THE OPEN MARKET, AT MUCH LOWER PRICES FINRA SAYS IT ALSO SUSPENDED HALLMARK REPRESENTATIVE STEPHEN ZIPKIN FOR 2 YEARS AND REQUIRED HIM TO PAY RESTITUTION FINRA SAYS HALLMARK, DASH AND ZIPKIN NEITHER ADMITTED NOR DENIED CHARGES FINRA SAYS IT EXPELS HALLMARK INVESTMENTS INC AND BARS CEO FOR FRAUD REGULATOR SAYS IT EXPELS NEW YORK-BASED HALLMARK AND BARS CEO STEVEN DASH IN CONNECTION WITH SCHEME TO SELL SHARES OF STOCK TO CUSTOMERS AT FRAUDULENTLY INFLATED PRICES