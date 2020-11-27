IN BRIEF: FINRA fines Santander Securities for letting 6 million broker emails slip review

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has fined Santander Securities LLC for failing to capture 6 million of its employees’ emails for review over five years in violation of industry rules requiring securities firms to monitor broker communications.

The New York-based brokerage arm of Spain’s Banco Santander agreed to pay a $150,000 fine in a settlement on Wednesday without admitting or denying FINRA’s claims that it discovered a coding error in 2019 that failed to route 109 employees’ emails to a supervisory review platform since 2014.

