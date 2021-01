Cooley has brought on financial services and technology partners Obrea Poindexter and Sean Ruff, who most recently co-chaired Morrison & Foerster’s fintech group.

Poindexter and Ruff join Cooley’s financial services regulatory practice group in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday. The lawyers are Palo Alto-based Cooley’s latest recruits on the East Coast.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3oqF5pe