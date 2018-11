Nov 6 (Reuters) - FIS/LVMH:

* FIS corporate payments factory connects French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Group to new SWIFT Global Payments Innovation (gpi).

* FIS says deal will allow LVMH to improve efficiency and traceability of its cross-border payments

* LVMH Group plans to expand its SWIFT gpi implementation across its full cross-border payment network, which processes more than 1.5 million payments annually.