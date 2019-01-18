MOVES-Fintech SETL hires former central banker Noyer as board member

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.K.-based Fintech SETL said on Friday it has appointed former Bank of France governor Christian Noyer as board member in the hope he will help the startup navigate through regulations.

SETL, which was created in 2015, develops blockchain systems to allow market participants to transfer cash and assets directly to each other.

“Christian Noyer brings a wealth of experience in the financial, regulatory, economic management and central banking world,” said SETL’s chairman David Walker. “His contribution to the board process will be of significant benefit to the executive team,” he added.

The Fintech has already secured a license from French market regulator AMF to run a central securities depositary in the country.

Noyer was governor of the French central bank between 2003 and 2015 and was tasked in 2016 by the French government to convince international finance companies to settle in Paris after Brexit. (Reporting by Inti Landauro)