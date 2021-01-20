Polsinelli fintech leader, in-house vet jumps to Nelson Mullins

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday named Richard Levin as chairman of its financial technology and regulation practice, calling him “one of the first lawyers to focus on the regulation of blockchain and digital assets.”

Levin recently joined the firm as a partner in Denver and Washington, D.C., from Polsinelli, where he led the fintech and regulation practice since its founding in 2016.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3o4aYDw