Robinhood restores service amid wider trading outages

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Online investing platform Robinhood Markets Inc said on Monday that it had restored service to its website and mobile application after an outage.

In a series of replies here on Twitter, the company said, "We have now fixed the issue. Thanks for your patience and understanding." A company spokeswoman also confirmed that the issue had been resolved.

Online brokerage Interactive Brokers Group Inc also experienced outages on Monday. The company said it had a “significant failure” in a data storage system but expected service to be restored soon.

Downdetector, which tracks website outages, pointed to “possible problems” at TD Ameritrade. But TD Ameritrade said such reports were inaccurate.

“Clients are able to access their accounts and trades are being processed as usual across all TD Ameritrade platforms,” the company said.