ACF Fiorentina calls extraordinary board meeting Friday

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - ACF Fiorentina has called an extraordinary board meeting on May 31, the Italian Serie A soccer club said in a statement on its website on Monday, without giving further details.

Separately, a source close to the matter said on Monday that Mediacom Chairman Rocco Commisso was interested in buying Fiorentina from the Della Valle family.

The Della Valles, owners of luxury goods group Tod’s and, since 2002, of the Florence-based club, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Italian-born U.S. billionaire Commisso, owner of the New York’s Cosmos, made an offer last year to buy a controlling stake in AC Milan but no deal followed.

The New York Times reported last week Commisso was ready to pay $150 million for Fiorentina, which on Sunday escaped relegation. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za)