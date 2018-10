Oct 30 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc on Tuesday reported a smaller quarterly loss on lower costs and as sales got a boost from its shift to a subscription-based business.

Loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $50.04 million, or 26 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $69.21 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 7.2 percent to $211.65 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)