August 1, 2018 / 8:11 PM / in 4 hours

FireEye reports bigger second-quarter loss as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity software maker FireEye Inc reported a bigger second-quarter loss compared with a year earlier, as it spent more amid a transition to a subscription-based model.

FireEye said net loss attributable to shareholders was $72.9 million or 38 cents per share in the three months ended June 30, compared with $68.3 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $202.7 million from $191.7 million. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

