July 30 (Reuters) - FireEye Inc forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates on Tuesday, as the cybersecurity firm continues to transition to a subscription-based model, sending its shares down 14% in extended trading.

The company forecast revenue between $217 million and $221 million for the quarter, while analysts were expecting $228.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)