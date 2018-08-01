UPDATE 1-FireEye posts bigger loss, subscription revenue lags estimates

(Adds subscription business revenue, share price, background on strategy)
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity software maker FireEye Inc on Wednesday reported a bigger loss for the second quarter and missed Wall Street estimates for revenue from its closely watched subscription business.
Revenue from its subscription and services business grew 5.9 percent to $167.4 million in the three months ended June 30, but missed financial analysts’ estimates of $169.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
To boost recurring revenue and profit margins, FireEye is pivoting to a subscription-based model from its traditional business that centered around the sale of hardware boxes.
The Milpitas, California-based company expects current-quarter adjusted earnings of between 1 cent and 3 cents per share. FireEye expects revenue of $206 million to $210 million.
FireEye said net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $72.9 million in the second quarter from $68.3 million a year earlier, as expenses surged.
Excluding one-time items, FireEye broke even on a per-share basis, better than analysts’ estimates of a 1-cent loss.
Revenue overall rose to $202.7 million, topping estimates of $201.5 million.
Shares of FireEye were slightly lower in choppy after-hours trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)