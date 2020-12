Associates at two leading litigation boutiques will be enjoying bonuses this year that surpass the payouts promised to their counterparts at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and other Big Law firms.

Susman Godfrey said Monday that associates who joined the firm in 2018 will get an $80,000 bonus, increasing to $170,000 for associates who joined in 2012 or earlier.

