Fall bonuses for Willkie Farr associates, but not for Goodwin or Skadden

(Reuters) -

Associates at Willkie Farr & Gallagher are poised to earn up to $40,000 in bonuses this month for their work during the pandemic, while their counterparts at Goodwin Procter and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom will have to wait until year’s end at the least.

The Willkie bonuses will hinge on associates’ class year, with class of 2019 U.S. associates to receive $7,500 on Oct. 30, and more senior associates receiving more, capping at $40,000, according to an internal memo published by the legal blog Above The Law (ATL) on Friday. A Willkie spokeswoman confirmed the authenticity of the memo to Reuters.

