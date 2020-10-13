Davis Polk adds Manafort prosecutor, growing D.C. litigation ranks

Davis Polk & Wardwell said Tuesday Uzo Asonye, who was lead prosecutor in the trial of Paul Manafort while serving as a member of Robert Mueller’s special counsel team, will be joining the firm’s white-collar defense and investigations group as a partner in Washington, D.C.

“He is a gifted trial lawyer, with deep experience in insider trading, market manipulation, public corruption, and other key areas of cross-border financial fraud,” said Davis Polk managing partner Neil Barr in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jWyZLJ