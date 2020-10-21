McGuireWoods snags FINRA exec to co-lead securities group

McGuireWoods has added new leadership to its securities enforcement and litigation team, tapping Financial Industry Regulatory Authority lawyer Elizabeth Hogan to co-chair the practice, the firm said Wednesday.

Hogan was senior vice president in charge of market regulation enforcement at FINRA, Wall Street’s private self-regulatory body for broker-dealers. A former counsel at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, she’ll be a member of McGuireWoods’ government investigations and white-collar litigation department in Washington, D.C.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2FSvFm6