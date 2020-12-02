Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Firm-switching lawyer breached no duties to spam-fax class rep - 11th Circuit

By Barbara Grzincic

A lawyer who was working on a potential class action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization for sending unsolicited faxes did not breach any duty to the class representative by joining a competing firm and providing information that helped it file and settle its own lawsuit against the Bucs, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower-court’s ruling for David Oppenheim and his current firm, Bock, Hatch, Lewis & Oppenheim, in a breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit brought in 2016 by class representative Medical & Chiropractic Clinic (M&C), but bankrolled by Oppenheim’s former employer, Anderson & Wanca.

