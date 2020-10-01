Report slams top law firms for fossil fuels work

More than two dozen leading U.S. law firms got failing grades in a new report from a group of Yale Law School students assessing Big Law’s contributions to global climate change.

The new group, Law Students for Climate Accountability, took aim in the Thursday report at litigation, transactional and lobbying work that Vault Law 100 firms have handled on behalf of fossil fuel companies.

