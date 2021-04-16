Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Law firms embracing voting right battle weigh opportunity vs. blowback

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

For the large swath of U.S. law firms that united to oppose voting restrictions this week, the business risks of political advocacy are outweighed by the benefits, industry consultants said - even as some firms opt to remain on the sidelines.

Amid a deepening partisan split over voter-access laws, by Friday more than 70 of the country’s 100 highest-grossing law firms signed onto a statement circulated by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison that declares equal access to voting a fundamental U.S. right.

