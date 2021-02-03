Law firms line up as $7.2 bln deal adds cannabis-based Epidiolex to Jazz drug portfolio

More than a half a dozen law firms suited up to advise on Jazz Pharmaceutical’s $7.2 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals, as pharma and life sciences transactions continue to keep M&A lawyers busy.

The Jazz deal, announced Wednesday, adds a cannabis-based epilepsy treatment to the Irish company’s neuroscience business. GW Pharma’s Epidiolex, the first marijuana-derived drug to be approved in the U.S., generated sales of over $500 million for the U.K.-based company last year. Analysts expect sales to surpass $1 billion soon.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36GQBXh