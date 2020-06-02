First Abu Dhabi Bank sells $500 mln in Formosa bonds - sources

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, sold $500 million in privately placed 30-year Formosa bonds with a 0% coupon last month, two sources said.

One of the sources said Standard Chartered was the sole arranger of the transaction and that the bonds had a yield of 3.7% at issuance.

First Abu Dhabi Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Formosa bonds are sold in Taiwan by foreign borrowers and are denominated in currencies other than the Taiwanese dollar. (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alex Richardson)