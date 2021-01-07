First Abu Dhabi Bank starts marketing $500 million sukuk - document

DUBAI (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth $500 million, a document showed.
The five-year paper offers an initial price guidance of 100-105 basis points over mid-swaps, according to the document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and seen by Reuters.
The issuance will be completed later on Thursday.
Reporting by Davide Barbuscia
