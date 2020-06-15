First Abu Dhabi Bank sells 1.4 bln Chinese yuan in 5-yr Formosa bonds - document

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank sold 1.4 billion Chinese yuan ($197.3 million) in five-year Formosa bonds at 3.5%, a document showed on Monday.

Credit Agricole, HSBC and Standard Chartered were lead managers on the deal and First Abu Dhabi Bank was structuring agent, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

The bonds, which have a fixed rate payable annually in arrears, will be used for general corporate purposes, the document said. They will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and Taipei Exchange. ($1 = 7.0942 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )