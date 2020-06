DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank intends to redeem its $750 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds on their first call date, it said in a London Stock Exchange filing on Thursday.

The bank had faced pressure to call the bonds, with bankers telling Reuters it would be cheaper not to but such a move could cause the bank reputational harm. (Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )