First Abu Dhabi Bank plans to issue $2 to $4 bln in bonds in 2019-exec

ABU DHABI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, plans to issue $2 billion to $4 billion in bonds in 2019, the group chief financial officer said on Monday.

James Burdett told reporters that the bank expects high single-digit loan growth in 2019, while the bank’s profit will be in the mid-single digit range after it reported a 10 percent rise in annual profit in 2018. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)