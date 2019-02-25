Financials
February 25, 2019 / 1:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank plans to issue $2 to $4 bln in bonds in 2019-exec

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, plans to issue $2 billion to $4 billion in bonds in 2019, the group chief financial officer said on Monday.

James Burdett told reporters that the bank expects high single-digit loan growth in 2019, while the bank’s profit will be in the mid-single digit range after it reported a 10 percent rise in annual profit in 2018. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below