UPDATE 1-UAE's FAB to decide on Bank Audi's Egypt business acquisition in Q2

By Alexander Cornwell

ABU DHABI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank expects to decide in the second quarter whether it will buy Bank Audi’s Egyptian business, a senior executive said on Monday, as it eyes expansion in the Arab world’s most populous nation.

FAB, which is the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has identified Saudi Arabia and Egypt as two key markets for overseas expansion, its chief financial officer, James Burdett, told reporters.

“We’re interested in growing mainly in KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and in Egypt - both being franchise markets, both have a very close relationship with the UAE, both have very big GDPs and we believe there are good opportunities there,” he said.

Karim Karoui, group head of subsidiaries, strategy & transformation, told reporters that a decision will be made after FAB completes due-diligence on Bank Audi Egypt, a subsidiary of Lebanon’s Bank Audi. Reuters reported last month, citing sources, that FAB was in talks to potentially acquire the business..

The asset sale comes as Lebanese banks try to shore up their capital to withstand a financial crisis after the country’s capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

Bank Audi Egypt has grown from a three-branch operation acquired by Bank Audi in 2005 to 50 branches with total assets of $4.4 billion at the end of September, Bank Audi’s Chief Financial Officer Tamer Ghazaleh told Reuters last month

FAB, which was formed through the combination of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank in 2017, is not seeking any fresh mergers in the UAE market and is focusing on organic growth, Burdett said.

He also said he did not see a significant impact on the bank’s business from the new coronavirus outbreak.

FAB shareholders on Monday also approved the distribution of a 0.74 dirhams per share dividend, implying total cash dividends of 8.08 billion UAE dirham ($2.20 billion) for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2019. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)