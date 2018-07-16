FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

MOVES-First Abu Dhabi Bank appoints UAE investment banking head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank said it had appointed Mohanad Al-Borno as head of corporate and investment banking for the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Borno joined the bank in 2012 as group regional head of corporate banking for Dubai and the Northern Emirates and has previously worked with Citigroup Inc.

Al-Borno was most recently head of corporate and investment banking for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the largest bank in the UAE by assets said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

