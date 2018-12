ABU DHABI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The head of equities at First Abu Dhabi Bank’s (FAB) asset management group has left the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Saleem Khokhar has left the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender for personal reasons, the sources said.

FAB was not immediately available for comment.

Khokhar was with National Bank of Abu Dhabi before it was merged with First Gulf Bank to become FAB. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Mark Potter)