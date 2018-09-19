FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-First Abu Dhabi Bank’s head of securities departs

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of FAB Securities, a subsidiary of First Abu Dhabi Bank AD>, is leaving to pursue another opportunity, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Mohammed Ali Yasin, has been in the position since early 2017 after the merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Before the merger, Yasin was Managing Director of NBAD Securities since 2012.

Yasin will be leaving FAB at the end of this month, the sources said, declining to be named as the matter is not yet public.

FAB spokespersons were unavailable for comment after office hours.

Reporting By Hadeel al Sayegh and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Tom Arnold

