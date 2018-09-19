UPDATE 1-MOVES-First Abu Dhabi Bank's head of securities departs

(Adds bank’s comment)

ABU DHABI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of FAB Securities, a subsidiary of First Abu Dhabi Bank, is stepping down, the bank said, confirming a Reuters report.

Mohammed Ali Yasin, has been in the position since early 2017 after the merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters, citing sources, reported that Yasin is leaving at the end of this month to pursue another opportunity.

Before the merger, Yasin had been Managing Director of NBAD Securities since 2012.

Yasin will be leaving FAB at the end of this month, the bank said in a statement, adding that a successor will be announced in due course. (Reporting By Hadeel al Sayegh and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Tom Arnold and David Evans)