UAE's largest bank to repay customers for fee charged in error

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, said on Facebook it is working to repay customers wrongly charged 175 dirhams ($47.7) on their accounts.

The bank’s customers had complained on social media in the past few days after they were charged the fee but given little explanation.

“We are currently experiencing a system issue where a debit interest amount of 175 has been deducted from your account. The concerned team is currently working on the matter to resolve as soon as possible and reverse the charge,” the bank said in a response to one customer complaint on Facebook.

The bank did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

FAB was created in 2017 from the merger of Abu Dhabi’s top banks. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)