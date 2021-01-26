UAE's biggest bank FAB posts 16% drop in 2020 net profit

DUBAI (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, UAE’s biggest lender, on Tuesday posted a 16% drop in 2020 net profit on higher impairment charges as the economy suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

FAB posted a net profit of 10.6 billion dirhams ($2.9 billion) in the year ended December 31, down from 12.5 billion dirhams same period a year earlier, it said in a late night statement.

The net profit was better than analysts’ average forecast of 9.36 billion dirhams, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)