Financials
First Abu Dhabi Bank posts profit fall as impairment charges spike

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported a 22% drop in quarterly profit on Monday, citing interest rate cuts and unprecedented market conditions.

Its net profit in the first quarter was 2.4 billion dirhams($653.4 million) versus 3.1 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Net impairment charges rose 44.8% to 738 million dirhams, which it said reflected “prudent provisioning due to a challenging operating environment”. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )

