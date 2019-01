DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank has tightened its price guidance for its planned five-year dollar sukuk offering by 10 basis points to around 140 basis points over mid-swaps, a document from one of the banks leading the deal shows.

The largest lender in the United Arab Emirates plans to issue benchmark-sized sukuk, or Islamic bonds, later on Tuesday.

Benchmark deals are generally upwards of $500 million. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)